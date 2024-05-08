Clearwater police arrest 2 men accused of beating teen, stealing bike

Police have arrested two men accused of beating up a teenager and stealing his bicycle last week.

On Wednesday, Enrique Louis Sanchez, 45, and Bradley Michael Burroughs, 25, and were booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count each of strong-arm robbery, the Clearwater Police Department said in a news release. Both live in Largo and are stepfather and stepson, police said.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. May 1 after the teen nearly collided with a gray Nissan SUV in the parking lot of a gas station in the area of Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street, police previously said. In the news release Wednesday, police said Sanchez was driving the SUV and Burroughs was the passenger.

The men followed the teen in the SUV for several blocks, then ran him off the road near Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard. Burroughs then jumped out of the SUV and tackled the teen before beating him, police say.

On Tuesday, the police department released video of the incident and asked for the public’s help finding the men. In the video, Sanchez appeared to be wearing a security guard uniform.

Booking information for Sanchez and Burroughs was not immediately available.