Clearwater firefighter terminated after he exposed himself to high school student: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police arrested a Clearwater probationary firefighter for exposing himself to a high school girl, the department announced Wednesday.

The department said Fisher Davis, 22, of Palm Harbor, followed the 18-year-old student into a 7-Eleven on 49th Street N. in Pinellas Park on Mar. 6 and lifted his shorts, exposing his genitals to her.

Credit: Pinellas Park Police Department

In surveillance footage, Davis is seen following her around the store while exposing himself, seemingly waiting for her to acknowledge him.

Davis left the 7-Eleven after an employee confronted him, according to police. He was arrested Wednesday following an investigation and has since been terminated by Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

“This is a disturbing allegation and not representative of the men and women of Clearwater Fire & Rescue,” said Clearwater Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers. “Since he is a probationary employee Fisher Davis is being terminated effective today.”

Davis faces charges of exposure of sexual organs.

