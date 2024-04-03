Clearwater firefighter exposed himself to high schooler in 7-Eleven, cops say

A probationary firefighter with Clearwater Fire & Rescue was arrested after police said he followed an 18-year-old high school student into a local 7-Eleven and exposed himself to her.

Fisher Davis, 22, was fired soon after his arrest on Wednesday. He had worked for the department since August.

“This is a disturbing allegation and not representative of the men and women of Clearwater Fire & Rescue,” Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement. “Since he is a probationary employee (Davis) is being terminated effective today.”

Pinellas Park police said in a news release that the “disturbing incident” occurred on March 6 at the 7-Eleven at 9401 49th St. N.

Davis followed the teen into the store “and while in close proximity to her, lifted the leg of his shorts to expose” himself, the release states. “Surveillance footage from the 7-11 captured the incident, showing Davis persistently following the young woman, with his genitals continuously exposed, and seemingly waiting for her to see and acknowledge his lewd act.”

Police said a store employee confronted Davis and he left in a vehicle. Police said they determined Davis was the flasher after a “thorough investigation” and they took him into custody Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of exposure of sexual organs.