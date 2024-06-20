Clearwater breaks ground on 81-unit affordable housing project

CLEARWATER — Today, the lot on Cleveland Street sits empty, dust blowing across the 2.3-acre expanse.

By fall 2025, city officials say, it will be transformed into a modern apartment complex for low-income residents.

City officials and developers on Thursday broke ground on Clearwater Gardens, an 81-unit affordable housing project aimed at addressing the rising housing crisis in the area.

It will house people who make between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income, or between $20,000 and $70,000 a year. The project is being developed by Archway Partners in collaboration with the city, Clearwater Housing Authority and others.

It has taken more than three years and $32 million in public and private financing to get the project off the ground, demonstrating just how difficult it is to build affordable housing despite the need.

“We worked very, very hard to make this project a reality,” Mayor Bruce Rector said at the groundbreaking event.

A study commissioned by the city and completed in January found a lack of affordable housing for Cleawater’s lowest-income residents — people who make 60% of the area’s median income and below.

Between 2016 and 2021, around 55% of renters in Clearwater spent more than a third of their income on housing. While access to luxury and high-income housing increased, accommodating the region’s booming tourism industry, the amount of affordable places to live went down.

Rector said that while tourism produces jobs, many workers are not paid enough to buy or rent locally. The city’s study noted that more than 56,000 people who work in Clearwater commute from elsewhere.

“A lot of people who qualify for affordable housing are working,” Rector said, “working very hard but they’re working on jobs that don’t pay the highest.”

Rector said the largest hurdles to constructing affordable housing are a lack of available land and complicated financing.

Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency is selling the land for Clearwater Gardens to the developer for $1.35 million with 40-year financing and 4.1% interest.

Affordable housing projects often require funding from both private and public sources, said Chuck Lane, assistant director of Clearwater’s economic development and housing department. That’s because residents pay well below market rate, often through voucher or tax credit programs.

Lane said that without subsidies from state and local governments, developers have little incentive to build affordable projects. “The projects just can’t survive with the rents that are being charged,” he said.

When developers build affordable housing, they often lease to people on the higher end of the low-income range, leaving the lowest earners behind.

Brett Green, president of Archway Partners, said many of the units at Clearwater Gardens are reserved for very low-income people. Twenty units will go to Section 8 voucher recipients who pay only a portion of the rent based on income. The Clearwater Housing Authority, which administers the federal program, pays the rest.

“We’re not leaving anybody out,” Green said.

The bulk of Clearwater Gardens’ costs, about $21 million, is being funded by the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which is only awarded to one project per county per year by the Florida Housing Finance Corp. Green said Archway Partners submitted multiple applications before securing the competitive tax credit.

The rest of the money comes from a combination of public and private support, including a $610,000 loan from Clearwater’s federal housing dollars. The Community Redevelopment Agency provided a $3 million no-interest loan and Raymond James Bank also provided $4.75 million in financing.

“Developing affordable housing in urban areas is very challenging,” Green said. “Our approach is to keep an open mind to pursue all available funding.”

The complex will feature a library, a fitness center, co-working spaces and other amenities. Developers plan to preserve the existing Clearwater Community Gardens, located on the property. Construction is slated to take 18 months.