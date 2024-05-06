Clearing the Record: 05/05/24

May 5—Because of incorrect information provided to the Record-Eagle, the funding sources for permanent supportive housing were incorrectly outlined in an April 21 story on Page 1A. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does fund permanent supportive housing.

Because of a reporter's error, some details about coalition programming and a new program for chronically homeless people were incorrect: The HUD-funded Coalition program does include rental assistance, and the new program does supplement privately funded resources to chronically homeless people who receive Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) vouchers to get them into housing.