Weather with high temperatures in the low 60s are expected for the weekend as the warmth of spring get closer to Northern New Jersey.

Saturday has clear skies with clouds increasing throughout the day and a high temperatures of 62 degrees, according to National Weather Service. Winds coming from the west will reach 11 to 13 miles per hour.

The evening prediction calls for a 30% chance of precipitation mainly before midnight. Clouds will return as the low temperature is projected to be around 41 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday, March 29, 2024.

A high near 60 degrees is on call for Sunday as sunny skies and mild wind remain. Once again there is a chance for rain at night with a 40% chance of light rain before two in the morning.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clear skies, temperatures in low 60s in the Saturday forecast