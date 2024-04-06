Clear skies and nice weather forecast for Monday's eclipse

LANSING — Clear skies and nearly perfect eclipse viewing are forecast for Monday's solar event, according to the National Weather Service's latest prediction.

Monday morning, the national Weather Service Grand Rapids office said, there will be some cloud cover, which should dissipate by the afternoon, just in time for the start of the eclipse.

The eclipse should reach its peak about 3:12 p.m. in Lansing, with the moon will covering the majority — but not the entirety — of the sun across most of the state. The partial eclipse will begin about 1:56 p.m. and end about 4:25 p.m. Only a small sliver of southeast Michigan will see a total eclipse.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, the cloud cover will be about 25% during the peak of the eclipse. The afternoon temperature is forecast to be in the high 60s, with no chance of rain.

Trends suggest showers and clouds exit Monday morning leaving mostly sunny skies for the eclipse. Some refinement to this forecast is expected over the next 48 hours. Don't forget to wear eclipse glasses for safe viewing! pic.twitter.com/3ykcnho5Em — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 6, 2024

In case you haven't heard, a total solar eclipse will happen Monday, with the path of totality crossing from the southwest U.S., through Indiana and Ohio, then on through the northeast. A total eclipse happens when the moon passes along a path that completely blocks the face of the sun. The sky becomes dark, and a few bright stars and planets become visible.

The path of totality will be about 125 miles wide.

The next total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States won't happen until 2045.

If you're planning to watch the eclipse, you'll need the right equipment to keep your eyes safe. Here's what you need to know.

