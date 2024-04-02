Will we have clear skies in and around Salem for the April 8 solar eclipse?

The chances of getting a clear view of the solar eclipse on April 8 in and around Salem remain decidedly mixed, according to the National Weather Service in Portland.

About a quarter of the sun will be concealed by the moon during the peak of an eclipse that will last for just under two hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. next Monday.

Forecast models remain almost completely muddled over the chances of cloudy or clear skies in Oregon, said NWS forecaster Chris Burling.

“Right now there’s no clear signal,” Burling said.

That’s because Oregon is about to head into a rainy and cloudy pattern expected to last into this weekend. How long that patterns holds up remains unclear for now.

“Some models are suggesting that cooler and cloudier pattern will linger into the beginning of next week, while others are suggesting it could dry out (and the sky would be more clear),” Burling said. “We should have better clarity in the next few days.”

Best change for clear skies may be east of the Cascades

Traditionally, there is a better chance for clear skies east of the Cascades in central and eastern Oregon, but that won’t necessarily be the case this year, Burling said.

“If anything, Eastern Oregon and the Great Basin might have better chances for that low pressure (and cloudy skies) to linger longer,” he said. “Really, statewide it’s very hard to tell what we’ll be getting at this point.”

Oregon's history of clear skis during recent eclipses

Oregon’s recent history for clear skies during eclipses is mixed.

In October of 2023, the annular solar eclipse was obscured by cloudy skies across the majority of Western Oregon. Many photographers were still able to get some image of the “ring of fire,” however, or at least a partial view of it.

The most famous eclipse was the total solar eclipse in 2017. That one saw clear skies across the state, as it took place during the driest part of the season in August.

This coming eclipse will be a bigger deal in the southeast and eastern United States, where a total solar eclipse will be visible from Texas through Ohio and into New England.

In Oregon, only part of the sun will be covered, with the peak of that coverage lasting from 11:20 to 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as the forecast is updated.

