Clear skies ahead for Southern California on Mother’s Day

Any plans for a Mother’s Day picnic, bike ride or beach trip should stay intact on Sunday as clear skies and modest temperatures are ahead.

KTLA’s Kacey Montoya acknowledged that there may be some clouds in the air in the early morning, especially in communities north of Los Angeles, but they should clear by the late morning and afternoon.

Rare solar storm brings northern lights to Southern California

“Happy Mother’s Day once again to all the moms out there today,” she said. “It will be sunny though as we head into the afternoon.”

Mother's Day weather

That sunshine should come through by 10:30 a.m., Montoya said. Those in Ventura County may have to wait a bit longer, however a sunny afternoon should be in store.

Los Angeles County captured 96 billion gallons of water during storm season

The sunny skies were expected to last the entire week, although a slight mid-week cool down looks to be coming ahead.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.