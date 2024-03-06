Clear Fork FFA Alumni Tree Seedling Sale March 22

Did you know trees help improve water quality in streams, rivers, and lakes by reducing flooding and minimizing chemical/sediment runoff? The tree’s leaves act as a large umbrella capturing rainwater as it falls, which reduces the speed and amount of rain or snow that reaches the ground and becomes stormwater runoff.

Clear Fork Future Farmers of America are selling tree seedlings again this year on March 22 from 8 a.m. to noon or until all seedlings are gone at the high school back parking lot.

You can help Clear Fork Future Farms of America while helping manage stormwater and prevent soil erosion at the Clear Fork FFA Alumni Tree Seedling Sale held in partnership with Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The sale proceeds benefit Clear Fork FFA programs, according to a news release.

Tree seedlings sold at two sites March 22

Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park: March 22, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. or all seedlings are sold.

Clear Fork High School back parking lot, March 22 from 8 a.m. until noon or all seedlings are sold. Any leftover seedlings from Clear Fork High School will move to the Richland County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.

Orders larger than 30 bundles should be placed by March 8 by calling Clear Fork High School weekdays at 419-886-2601 or Jim from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. daily at 419-564-3881. If you wish to purchase left-over seedlings, call Jim at 419-564-3881.

Bundles of seven of the same tree species are $10 and sales are first come, first served with cash, or checks only being accepted.

Tree species are Norway Spruce, White Pine, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, White Cedar, Red Mulberry, Ohio Buckeye, Common Pawpaw, White Flowering Dogwood, Redbud, White Oak, Sugar Maple, Persimmon, Tulip Poplar, Red Oak, Scarlet Oak, Pin Cherry, Black Walnut, and American Chestnut.

Birdhouses will also be available for $15.00 each. An order form and information regarding the sale may be found at https://richlandswcd.net/event/clear-fork-ffa-alumni-tree-seedling-sale-3/

or https://cfcolts.org/?page_id=2838.

