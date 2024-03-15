Clear Creek Amana's Kelsey Leathers is the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

Kelsey Leathers, a junior at Clear Creek Amana, won this week's Press-Citizen Student of the Week poll. Leathers secured 92.46%, or 184 votes.

Iowa City Regina's Joe Polyak received eight votes while Iowa City Liberty's Aidan Decker secured seven votes.

Clear Creek Amana principal Mark Moody told the Press-Citizen that Leathers is an amazing person with a heart of gold, who makes the building a positive and enjoyable place for students and staff.

Leathers has served as the FFA secretary and is currently the reporter. Recently, Leathers was elected president of the National Honor Society. In addition to academic success, Leathers is a leader on the varsity basketball team.

This week’s Student of the Week poll included three nominees from across Johnson County. Faculty at area high schools are asked to nominate students for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

This week's poll closed Thursday, March 14.

The other Student of the Week nominees were:

Aidan Decker, Iowa City Liberty High School

Other nominees for this week included senior Aidan Decker from Liberty High School, whom Principal Justin Colbert described as a leader in and outside of the classroom. Decker's class load consists of AP and dual-enrollment college-level courses. He is also a talented and hard-working student-athlete who earned a ninth-place medal at the state cross-country meet in October. Decker is also an active leader and excels in Liberty's choir and drama programs.

Joe Polyak, Iowa City Regina Catholic High School

Principal Glenn Plummer from Regina Catholic High School nominated senior Joe Polyak. Polyak won two state titles in swimming for City High during his high school career. Polyak has his eyes set on the 2024 Olympic Trials in June and will continue to swim for the University of Minnesota. In addition to being a talented student-athlete, Polyak was also named a National Merit Finalist while maintaining a course load of three AP classes and three courses at Kirkwood Community College.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

