Clear Creek Amana sophomore Brett Lepire is the Press-Citizen's Student of the Week

Lepire garnered 53.64% of the total vote (413 votes), edging out Trevon Herman, a sophomore from Iowa City High School, who garnered 42.86% of the total vote (330 votes).

"[Lepire] is an outstanding young man academically and socially," Noel Dalmasso told the Press-Citizen. "He is truly an asset to our building."

Lepire embodies overcoming adversity, from losing his dad to still attending school even when it is hard. This school year, Lepire was an honorary member of the CCA wrestling team, inspiring and cheering the team to victory. Last month, Lepire spoke in front of the entire student body and was recognized for his role on the team.

The Student of the Week poll honors Johnson County students for outstanding academic achievements and community service.

Student of the Week nominees

Trevon Herman is a sophomore at Iowa City High and was nominated by Principal John Bacon.

Bacon describes Herman as one of his "go-to" students. In the classroom, Herman leads by example by showing up on time, being respectful to everyone, and always being thoughtful and engaging. Herman has fun, which radiates throughout the building.

Ava Wiltgen is a junior at Iowa City Regina Catholic High School. In the spring, Wiltgen scored high for reading, writing, and math on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP). Wiltgen also took five Advanced Placement testing exams.

"[Wiltgen] can always be counted on to have a positive attitude," Regina Principal Glenn Plummer told the Press-Citizen.

