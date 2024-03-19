Clear but cool today and a warm-up for later!
Clear but cool today and a warm-up for later!
Clear but cool today and a warm-up for later!
Run hot? Score 40% off this popular bedding before the warmth and humidity hit.
A report by S&P Global Mobility shows that although the EV market is cooling, market share remains consistent and some automakers are still making gains.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Investors are starting the week in an upbeat mood as techs shine ahead of a pivotal Fed policy call.
It’s tough to argue with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang when he notes, “Building foundation models for general humanoid robots is one of the most exciting problems to solve in AI today.” The humanoid form factor is one of the most hotly contested topics in the world of robotics at the moment, raising venture capital by the boatload, while generating massive skepticism along the way. Naturally, Nvidia wants a piece.
At its GTC conference, Nvidia today announced Nvidia NIM, a new software platform designed to streamline the deployment of custom and pre-trained AI models into production environments. NIM takes the software work Nvidia has done around inferencing and optimizing models and makes it easily accessible by combining a given model with an optimized inferencing engine and then packing this into a container, making that accessible as a microservice. Typically, it would take developers weeks -- if not months -- to ship similar containers, Nvidia argues -- and that is if the company even has any in-house AI talent.
Evan Fournier was not happy after the Heat pulled off a 104-101 win on Saturday in Detroit.
YouTube creators now have to disclose if a realistic-looking video "is made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI." The label rules don't apply to "clearly unrealistic" content.
The Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the NL East and break down what the division holds for the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins & Washington Nationals.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Cuisinart and Beats.
Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both on sale ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
US homebuilders are feeling more confident about the housing market than they have since last summer.
In today's edition: Diving into the men's and women's brackets, Scottie and Carlos go back-to-back at the "fifth majors," Aaron Donald retires, and more.
Psst: It has pockets and can be worn for a day out, to dinner and more.
Apple is looking to team up with Google for a mega-deal to leverage the Gemini AI model for features on iPhone, Bloomberg reported. This will put Google in a commanding position as the company already has a deal with Apple as the preferred search engine provider on iPhones for the Safari browser. The publication cited people familiar with the matter saying that Apple is looking to license Google's AI tech to introduce AI-powered features with iOS updates later this year.
Amazon’s Echo Buds are on sale for their lowest price yet. You can get the retailer’s AirPods alternatives today for a mere $35. One of Engadget’s picks for best budget wireless earbuds, the Echo Buds have a clear, detailed and balanced sound profile, built-in Alexa support and five hours of battery life.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
While food prices moderated in February, they remain 22% higher than 2020 levels. The uptick in prices has turned more Americans to buy now, pay later options to buy food.