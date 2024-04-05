Will it be clear or cloudy for Monday's solar eclipse? Here's the latest forecast

On Monday, much of the United States will see a total solar eclipse, the first since 2017 and just the second since 1970.

Depending on where you are, though, will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon. Those along the path of totality — which stretches from northern Mexico into Texas, the Midwest and East Coast and, finally, southeast Canada before moving out to sea, according to NASA — will see a total solar eclipse, in which the moon appears the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes.

For those of us farther from that path, though, the sun will be less covered by the moon, meaning we'll see a partial eclipse.

In Jacksonville and across Northeast Florida, about 62% of the sun will be obscured.

That's still a reason to get out and experience the rare phenomenon, which in the U.S. won't happen again for another 20 years, on Aug. 23, 2044. Even then, its path of totality will stretch across Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota — hundreds of miles northwest from Monday’s eclipse path.

So, yes, for many of us, April 8 will be the best chance to see a solar eclipse, even if it’s just a partial eclipse in Northeast Florida. (Do you still need to wear special glasses? Yes.)

But what’s the chance that our skies will be clear, allowing us to see the moon pass in front of the sun, darkening the skies and landscape around us?

In Jacksonville, the eclipse will begin at 1:47 p.m. and continue to 4:19 p.m. At its peak at 3:05 p.m., about 64% of the sun will be obscured by the moon. (Search eclipse times by ZIP code.)

What will the weather be like in Jacksonville for the eclipse?

Historically, the clearest time of day on April 8 is 12:30 p.m., when the chance of clear, mostly clear, or partly cloudy conditions is 66%, according to data from weatherspark.com.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies across Northeast Florida and South Georgia.

Along the path of totality, though, clear skies are most likely only in northern New England, Upstate New York, and from southern Missouri into central Indiana, the NWS said. Clouds are expected to cover the path in Texas, southern Arkansas and parts of Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and far western New York.

Map: Predicted cloud cover during solar eclipse

Select a location on the map below to see eclipse times, peak sun coverage and likely levels of cloudiness during the eclipse, based on previous weather. Lighter dots indicate a greater chance of clear skies. (Don't see a map? Click here.)

