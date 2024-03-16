Cleanup underway after severe weather causes flooding in Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark. – In Maumelle, residents are dealing with the clean up inside their homes and cars from major flooding during Thursday night’s severe weather.

For many people in townhomes in Windsor Place, they are mopping the inside of their homes and vacuuming out their cars after major flooding.

Officials with the city’s fire department said heavy rain caused chest-level flooding in some areas. They used their boats to rescue close to 30 people but reported no injuries.

They also say the Red Cross is finding some people who were displaced shelter while others try to manage what they can save.

“It was crazy flash flooding, it was like a hurricane came through,” Dakota Dollarhide said.

Dollarhide, who lives in the townhomes, said management has made the cleaning up process easy.

“Our landlord has reached out to all of us. They have started their cleaning. They are shop vacuuming cars that’s going on right now,” Dollarhide said.

Property officials said 28 units were impacted but no one was displaced. Kyle Smith who lives with Dollarhide said water was not only immersed inside their home but in his car.

“I put my foot in the car. It was soaking wet, there was water all up in it. It was about a foot of water still in the car,” Smith said.

Many cars in the townhomes parking lot were submerged in water. Smith said his car is completely totaled and so does De’ja Smiley who also lives in a unit with her family at the townhomes.

“This is a total loss, there’s so much junk and nastiness in there (the car),” Smiley said.

The major flooding was so powerful it pushed some cars around. Many in the townhomes had to have their cars towed like Smiley.

“Of course, buying a new car is something we will have to figure out over the next few weeks because we work,” Smiley said.

Despite the unexpected damage both Smiley and Dollarhide said they’re staying hopeful.

“We’re just glad everyone is okay, it could have been way worse than it was,” Smiley said.

Officials with the fire department also said the heavy rain caused damage to parts of their station but everyone is okay.

