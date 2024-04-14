Cleanup underway after massive train derailment in Oklahoma

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Residents of Wyandotte, Oklahoma are cleaning up after a massive train derailment tonight, but luckily, no one was injured.

Just before 8:00 p.m., a train barreling through town at a high rate of speed according to an eyewitness, appeared to come apart, throwing train cars into the yard of a nearby house.

“A train car looked like it decoupled from the front part of the train and shot straight up into the air,” said Curtis George, an eyewitness. “The front of the train just kept going. I don’t think they even know it came apart.”

The crossing was near the school and has cut off a portion of Main Street for travel.

Authorities say they will need to make adjustments for school buses while the street is closed.

George said the train came off the tracks in his direction, and while it was a harrowing event, he said it was “the coolest thing he has ever seen.”

Again, no one was injured and officials say it will take some time to clean things up.

