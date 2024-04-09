Cleanup, evaluation continue at 49 S. Monroe St.

MONROE — Cleanup, evaluation and investigation continue on the building at 49 S. Monroe St. in downtown Monroe, which burned March 24. A structural evaluation of the structure is needed to determine its future.

Last week, with cranes and other machinery, workers began removing large charred portions of the top of the four-story building. Cleanup work will continue this week.

East First Street between Monroe and Washington streets will remain closed this week, Patrick Lewis, the city’s director of engineering, said in a news release.

“Due to the need to remove heavy elements that were damaged in the fire … a crane was brought in," Lewis said.

The fire broke out early March 24 in the eight-unit apartment building. Four fire departments battled the blaze. One firefighter fell and was sent to the hospital; he was released the next day. About 12 people were displaced from their homes. The next morning, the building was declared uninhabitable, said City of Monroe's Fire Commander Scott Smiley.

A large crane is needed to remove damaged parts of 49 S. Monroe St., which burned in a March 24 fire. East First Street between Monroe and Washington streets will remain closed this week for cleanup.

Previous Coverage: Clean up, investigation continue on Sunday morning's downtown Monroe fire

The damage to the building was extensive.

“According to the building owner, it was considered a total loss,” said Loren Benes, the city building department’s building/zoning administrator.

A structural evaluation is needed to determine the building's next step. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Four local fire departments battled the fire at 49 S. Monroe St. in downtown Monroe for more than five hours March 24.

“The Monroe Public Safety Department is still working with the investigator who is representing the building owner's insurance company,” said Chad Hudson, City of Monroe fire marshal.

The building is owned by Ken Wickenheiser of 101 W. Front St. LLC.

“After meeting with the building owner, the first, second and third floors will have to undergo major renovation,” Benes said. “A structural evaluation will need to be performed on much of the building, including the elevator, fire suppression system, electrical system and general integrity of the building as a whole.”

The building at 49 S. Monroe St. is shown in the 1800s, when it was Anton Munch's City Bakery.

Previous Coverage: Munch legacy lives on in iconic downtown landmark

The building at 49 S. Monroe St. dates back to the 1800s, said the Monroe County Museum. According to Monroe News archives, in 1858, German native Anton Munch bought the property. For decades, his family operated a bakery, restaurant and lunchroom in the main building and the corner building which stretches around East First, said the museum.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Munch’s closed in 1960. Since then, the building has housed several other businesses and has undergone several renovations.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Cleanup, evaluation continue at 49 S. Monroe St.