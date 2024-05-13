Cleanup continues after tornadoes damaged building, down trees in Tallahassee

The cleanup continues in the panhandle following last week’s severe storms.

Videos show the damage from three confirmed tornadoes in Leon County on Friday.

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and tore the doors and roofs off of buildings.

Some residents spent the weekend waiting for crews to respond to their neighborhood.

Temporary stations were set up throughout the county to help people grab food and water.

Citizens are reporting damage across Tallahassee.

Downed tree at Old Bainbridge and Setting Sun Boulevard.

Crews are hard at work clearing downed trees and power lines.

With possible tornadic activity in Tallahassee, early assessments of the electric grid show severe damage to transmission lines, impacting 11 substations. Restoration will possibly take through the weekend. Crews from eight utilities are on their way to assist from Central Florida, Louisiana, Alabama and Jacksonville. Over 66,000 customers are without service.

Fallen trees and limbs reported in the Timberlake neighborhood off Apalachee Parkway.

They’re expected to continue operating Monday.

