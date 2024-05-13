Cleanup continues after tornadoes damaged building, down trees in Tallahassee

Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, said on Monday it has entered into a long-term partnership with Google Cloud to develop and deliver cloud and generative AI products to Indian businesses. The partnership aims to tap Airtel's extensive customer base, which, according to the company, includes 2,000 large enterprises and a million emerging businesses. The companies plan to offer AI solutions, including generative AI, which Airtel will train using its vast data sets.
AI-powered tools like OpenAI's Whisper have enabled many apps to make transcription an integral part of their feature set for personal note-taking, and the space has quickly flourished as a result. Apps like AudioPen, Cleft Notes, and TalkNotes have proliferated across app stores and the Internet, but most offer a pretty limited feature set: They let you record notes and transcribe them, with some offering summarization features, but there's a lot of ground to cover in terms of the features offered. The latest app in the space is Voicenotes.
According to a report by 404 Media, the intense solar activity over the last few days has disrupted critical GPS systems that guide modern tractors. Modern John Deere tractors as well as those from other brands rely on this technology for precision.
In a hearing on Friday as part of the ongoing legal battle with Epic, Apple said only 38 developers have applied to add links to external payment options — out of roughly 65,000 that could, according to Bloomberg.