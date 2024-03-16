Cleanup continues after powerful snowstorm hits the Denver metro

DENVER (KDVR) — The cleanup and digout continue after the powerful snowstorm that slammed the Colorado foothills and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday.

Charles Mercado showed FOX31 crews to his garage, where a massive tree branch missed the door by inches — damage caused by the heavy snow that fell on Denver on Thursday.

“I was coming back from East Wash Park from that horrible storm,” Mercado said. “As I approached my garage, I was so thankful I made it without any injury or insult.”

Minutes later, just after 6 p.m., he was startled by a loud sound.

“The whole house kind of shook, and the thud — you could hear it, and that’s what I felt inside. It was loud, really loud,” Mercado said.

He has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and said he’s never seen anything like this storm.

“That was really heavy flakes coming down,” Mercado said.

Mercado said he had about three tree service quotes, all costing more than $2,000. His insurance told him it was an act of Mother Nature, so he is still trying to figure out where to go from here.

“It’s a massive tree. When I knew the storm was coming, I was thinking, let’s just pray and not let anything happen. It could have come down on my house. It could have gone the other way,” Mercado said.

Carport topples at Aurora apartment complex

A few miles over in Aurora, Richfield Apartments tenants had to deal with a mess when a carport toppled upon several vehicles.

“This actually happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night as the storm was coming in,” Denise Keil said.

Neighbors alerted her to come outside to see the damage done to her car.

“The back window, the side passenger window, is busted out. The hood is busted,” Keil said. “It’s just a total collapse.”

The damage will cost these neighbors hundreds if not thousands of dollars to fix. Now they are left with the clean-up and figuring out their next steps.

“Until they get this off my car, State Farm can’t remove my car. So I’m sort of in limbo right now,” Keil said.

