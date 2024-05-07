Cleanup continues after 300 animals seized in Laton

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The cleanup continues in a shocking case of animal neglect.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies are now at the home in Laton as they continue to investigate.

Some animals are still alive and on the property.

Man arrested after abuse, neglect of 300 animals, 4 children, in Fresno County, deputies say

Agencies including the Fresno County Public Health, Environmental Health, and an animal remains removal service were at the property after hundreds of animals were found dead at a home in Laton Friday afternoon. The Central California SPCA also stepped up to help.

Right now, they are taking care of six goats, five of them kids and one of them an adult.

Goat, kids seized by CCSPCA after Laton animal abuse arrest

“They are on medical treatment right now and they are being bottle-fed,” said Annette Wray with the CCSPCA. “Other than that, they are in our care and we’re taking good care of them.”

Deputies say over 300 animals were found malnourished and not properly cared for in a yard near Mount Whitney and Chestnut Avenues.

Four teenagers lived at the home. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said three of them went to child protective services. 41-year-old Carl Mendes was arrested on child neglect charges Friday, but officials say he is now back home after being charged.

Once the investigation is done, the sheriff’s office says he could be back in jail for possible felony animal-related cruelty charges.

“Our humane officers are collecting evidence,” said Wray.

The Public Health Department released a statement stating the animals are in the care of agencies until the conclusion of this case.

The animals have been seized as evidence in this investigation and are in the care and possession of the County and California SPCA. They will continue to be so until the conclusion of the case. Fresno County Public Health Department.

The Public Health Department said it is unknown how long this case will take to investigate, but they are working with the Fresno Humane and SPCA to continue helping the animals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.