Cleanup begins in Osage County after EF1 tornado hits

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Cleanup is underway in Osage County. This comes after an early-morning tornado caused widespread damage to a lot of peoples property on Tuesday.

“When I pulled in seeing all the metal in the trees, the buildings flipped over and everything, the house wasn’t as bad as I was thinking,” Ethan Steenbock said, who’s house was hit by tornado. “So, a little bit of relief that the house wasn’t more tore up.”

Steenbock was at work, about an hour away, when the tornado hit. Although, his pregnant wife and kids were home hiding in the bathroom. When he got home, he said it’s been go, go go ever since.

“Moving trees, and getting the house boarded up, cleaning glass,” Steenbock said. “There was glass embedded in the cabinets and there was tin that went through in the house and we got lucky that they [wife and kids] were in the back corner.”

Steenbock and his family weren’t the only ones affected by this tornado. Just down the street, his neighbor Richard Hamit took damage to his barn and shed.

“I didn’t see the barn right away,” Hamit said. “But I knew I saw the shed, or the remnants of the shed down by the driveway. The driveway was blocked because of trees falling over across it.”

Inside the shed are old cars and motorcycles. Hamit refers to them as his babies. He says all he can do now is restart.

“I’ll plan to rebuild and pickup where we left off with what I’ve got left,” Hamit said. “Some of its gone, some of it I don’t know where it’s at right now.”

“It’ll make you realize that it could of been a lit worse,” Steenbock said.

