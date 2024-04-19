Cleaning up from storm damage across the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Severe storms on Thursday evening caused significant damage across the St. Louis region. A suspected tornado in Prairietown, Illinois destroyed a farm that had been there for nearly a century. The storm also left behind damaged tree limbs and downed power lines in the area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as no one was home at the time the storm struck.

The bleachers were flipped onto the racetrack at World Wide Technology Speedway in Madison, Illinois. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter flew over the area Friday morning.

In Jefferson County, Missouri, Brookdale Farms also suffered damage due to the storm. A tornado destroyed a shed used to store wedding supplies. During the storm, a wedding rehearsal dinner was taking place in the main building. Just before the storm tore off the roof, officials were able to move guests to the restroom.

The cleanup efforts are underway in both locations as communities assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

