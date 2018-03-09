    A Cleaning Schedule You Can Stick To

    Mary H.J. Farrell

    Some folks make their bed as soon as they get up in the morning, one small part of a routine to maintain a neat, orderly home. You know these people: their home looks like it's perpetually staged by a pro, not a dirty dish in the sink or a framed picture out of kilter on the walls.

    Then there's rest of us, for whom maintaining a regular tidying up and cleaning schedule can be a challenge. The laundry baskets are overflowing, the living room looks lived in, and the chrome bathroom fixtures aren't quite glistening.

    If the second scenario describes your household, consider adopting a simple—but more organized and systematic—approach.

    With spring upon us, try this easy-to-follow schedule from the pros behind Consumer Reports' "How to Clean Practically Anything."

    Every Day

    • Make bed(s).
    • Pick up clothes; throw dirty items in the laundry.
    • Clean the bathroom sink and shower after each use.
    • Straighten up newspapers, magazines, and other papers.
    Load dishes into the dishwasher after each meal or wash and dry them by hand.
    • Clean the sink and wipe the cooking surfaces after each use (including the microwave).
    • Wipe down dirty countertops.
    • Empty the garbage in the kitchen.

    Every Week

    • Dust furniture, shelves, radiators or air registers, woodwork, pictures, and mirrors.
    • Vacuum rugs and floors.
    • Vacuum or brush upholstered furniture.
    • Empty the wastebaskets around the house.
    • Wash bathroom basins, fixtures, and floors.
    • Sweep or mop the kitchen floor.
    • Clean range or cooktop burners. (Bonus reading: How to clean small appliances.)
    • Wipe the refrigerator and the front of kitchen cabinets.
    • Do laundry.

    Every Month

    • Vacuum or brush curtains and draperies.
    • Clean under and around furniture and appliances.
    • Wipe woodwork, windowsills, and walls where needed.
    • Dust or brush lampshades and blinds.
    • Polish hardwood floors and furniture, if needed.
    • Vacuum books and bookshelves.
    • Organize or store books, photos, and other loose paraphernalia.
    • Vacuum upholstered furniture, cleaning under cushions and in crevices.
    • Clean the oven, as needed.
    • During the appropriate season, clean the filters on your room air conditioner, dehumidifier, or air purifier.



