A Cleaning Schedule You Can Stick To

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Some folks make their bed as soon as they get up in the morning, one small part of a routine to maintain a neat, orderly home. You know these people: their home looks like it's perpetually staged by a pro, not a dirty dish in the sink or a framed picture out of kilter on the walls.

Then there's rest of us, for whom maintaining a regular tidying up and cleaning schedule can be a challenge. The laundry baskets are overflowing, the living room looks lived in, and the chrome bathroom fixtures aren't quite glistening.

If the second scenario describes your household, consider adopting a simple—but more organized and systematic—approach.

With spring upon us, try this easy-to-follow schedule from the pros behind Consumer Reports' "How to Clean Practically Anything."

Every Day

• Make bed(s).

• Pick up clothes; throw dirty items in the laundry.

• Clean the bathroom sink and shower after each use.

• Straighten up newspapers, magazines, and other papers.

• Load dishes into the dishwasher after each meal or wash and dry them by hand.

• Clean the sink and wipe the cooking surfaces after each use (including the microwave).

• Wipe down dirty countertops.

• Empty the garbage in the kitchen.

Every Week

• Dust furniture, shelves, radiators or air registers, woodwork, pictures, and mirrors.

• Vacuum rugs and floors.

• Vacuum or brush upholstered furniture.

• Empty the wastebaskets around the house.

• Wash bathroom basins, fixtures, and floors.

• Sweep or mop the kitchen floor.

• Clean range or cooktop burners. (Bonus reading: How to clean small appliances.)

• Wipe the refrigerator and the front of kitchen cabinets.

• Do laundry.

Every Month

• Vacuum or brush curtains and draperies.

• Clean under and around furniture and appliances.

• Wipe woodwork, windowsills, and walls where needed.

• Dust or brush lampshades and blinds.

• Polish hardwood floors and furniture, if needed.

• Vacuum books and bookshelves.

• Organize or store books, photos, and other loose paraphernalia.

• Vacuum upholstered furniture, cleaning under cushions and in crevices.

• Clean the oven, as needed.

• During the appropriate season, clean the filters on your room air conditioner, dehumidifier, or air purifier.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2018, Consumer Reports, Inc.