Clean Green Springfield launches 2024 neighborhood competition, volunteer opportunities

With thousands of volunteer hours logged and tons of garbage collected since 2021, the Clean Green Springfield community cleanup initiative is back in 2024. Registration is now open until May 31 at cleangreensgf.com for a new series of city-wide activities planned through April and May.

Individuals, families, businesses, neighborhoods and service organizations are invited to roll up their sleeves and assist in roadside trash pickups, stream cleanups, neighborhood cleanup drop off events and more. The city will provide trash bags and supplies, as well as pick up full trash bags when activities are complete.

Neat Neighborhoods competition comes to Springfield

Clean Green Springfield will launch a new component of its mission this spring: the Neat Neighborhoods competition. Patterned after the Tidy Towns tradition rooted in Ireland, the goal of the competition is a cleaner, greener, and happier city.

The competition will be organized across Springfield's four City Council zones. Registered neighborhoods within each city zone will compete against one another to tidy up their neighborhoods. One neighborhood in each zone will be awarded as a winner of Neat Neighborhoods.

The Hatch Foundation is donating $10,000 to each of the four winning neighborhoods for the Clean Green Springfield Neat Neighborhoods competition. The prizes are:

$6,000 to the first-place winning neighborhood in each zone;

$3,000 to the second-place winning neighborhood in each zone;

and $1,000 to the third-place winning neighborhood in each zone.

The Neat Neighborhoods competition is divided into five categories. Each category contributes to a total possible score, with the score being a reflection of the collective efforts and achievements of participating neighborhoods. The categories cover a "broad spectrum," running the gamut of community planning, public spaces, green spaces, streets, tidiness, and more.

Because some neighborhoods are located in more than one council zone, the Neat Neighborhoods committee created a list placing each neighborhood into the competition zone most appropriate for the sake of even distribution of neighborhoods.

To learn more about Neat Neighborhoods, join a neighborhood team, or start a team, visit cleangreensgf.com/neatneighborhoods.

Help with SGF "Point of Pride" event

From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, volunteers are being recruited to help clean up a section of Kansas Expressway where it meets Jordan Creek near Grand Street.

This portion of Kansas Expressway is in need of consistent attention due to the traffic and the flow of stormwater sweeping trash along the roadway and creek. Volunteers are invited to meet in the Jordan Valley Health Clinic parking lot.

According to the city, more Point of Pride events may be added as volunteer coordinators gauge interest from the community. Check cleangreensgf.com for new event announcements.

Assist with a neighborhood cleanup drop-off event

The City of Springfield contracts with Community Partnership of the Ozarks to coordinate free cleanups in registered neighborhoods. Residents can dispose of yard waste, old furniture, construction debris, and more, free of charge. Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of activities, including:

Bulky item pickup throughout the neighborhood;

Cleaning up alleyways and other sites identified by the neighborhood;

Helping neighbors unload items at the drop-off event.

In 2023, neighborhood cleanups served 1,570 households that, cumulatively, discarded 222 tons of bulk waste, 37 tons of brush, and 17 tons of scrap metal. Items that cannot be accepted include tires, hazardous waste (paint, oil, varnish, or fluorescent bulbs), or any other items that pose a threat to the public. This year, on-site computer and television recycling will be offered at all spring 2024 cleanups.

The spring 2024 neighborhood cleanup drop-off event schedule is:

Woodland Heights/Robberson from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30, at the railroad parking lot at 304 W. Chase St.

Bradford Park/Meador Park/Seminole-Holland from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 6, at Meador Park at 2600 S. Fremont Ave.

Heart of the West Side/Westside/West Central from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13, at Nichols Park at 1900 W. Nichols St.

Doling/Tom Watkins/Bissett from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27, at the railroad parking lot at 304 W. Chase St.

Fassnight/Mark Twain/Parkcrest from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 4, at Sunset Church of Christ at 1222 W. Sunset St.

University Heights/Phelps/Rountree/Delaware from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, at the Missouri State University Parking Lot 22 at Grand Street and Kings Avenue.

Special disposal "Drop-off Depot" events

Difficult-to-dispose items like tires and mattresses often burden residents and end up dumped along roads, alleyways, and streams. To help combat this, Clean Green Springfield will host two "Drop-off Depot" disposal events from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, May 4 at 404 N. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Springfield. The following items will be accepted at no cost to residents:

General trash and bulky items. The city will accept residential household trash from garage and shed cleanups, furniture, and other bulky items for disposal. Items not accepted include yard waste or tree limbs, hazardous waste, TVs or computers, appliances with refrigerants, and construction/demolition waste;

Mattresses. Bulky mattresses are problematic for landfills because they take up a lot of space and can't compact well. Recycle your mattress or box springs to keep them out of a landfill. Limit 4 pieces per residential household. Items must be clean and free of infestation ;

Tires. Recycling tires helps keep harmful chemicals out of the earth, water, and air. It can prevent tires from becoming disease-carrying pest breeding grounds and keep them from starting fires. Limit 8 tires per residential household. Tires must be detached from rims.

About Clean Green Springfield

Clean Green Springfield is a program of the City of Springfield and its partners, KY3/KSPR/CW, the Hatch Foundation and Community Partnership of the Ozarks. To learn more about the program, visit CleanGreenSGF.com.

