How clean energy is transforming the world, in 5 charts

Take it straight from a major fossil fuel supplier: The world's energy mix is changing, and it's shifting toward lower-carbon fuels.

BP, the British oil and gas giant, said global efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost efficiency are having a tangible effect on global energy markets, with two main narratives playing out: the decline of coal, and the rapid rise of wind and solar power.

This week, BP released its Statistical Review of World Energy on 2016 data. For 66 years, this annual report has served as an energy industry statistical bible of sorts, painting the broad picture of global energy development.

In an opening letter, BP CEO Bob Dudley stressed the need to "keep our focus and efforts on reducing carbon emissions."

He also voiced support for the Paris Climate Agreement, an international pact that commits nearly all countries to fighting global warming. This puts BP in opposition to President Donald Trump, who on June 1 announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the agreement.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from BP's annual report:

Renewable energy is the "leading light of the energy transition"

Image: BP statistical review of world energy

Renewable power generation grew by 14.1 percent last year, according to BP, which doesn't include hydropower in this group. While that's slightly below the 10-year average, it's the still the largest annual addition yet.

Solar power in particular jumped 29.6 percent, while wind power grew by 15.6 percent.

Renewables' share of the global energy mix is still fairly small — about 3.2 percent — but last year's strong growth meant that solar, wind, and other sources accounted for nearly one-third of the increase in energy supplies.

Image: BP statistical review of world energy

China was the biggest force in this sector. The world's most populous country and top greenhouse gas emitter contributed more than 40 percent of global renewable energy growth in 2016, which helped it surpass the United States as the largest renewable power producer.

The U.S. isn't likely to reclaim the top spot anytime soon. China is vowing to invest $361 billion in renewables by 2020, yet the Trump administration is doubling down on fossil fuel production, all while criticizing China for not doing enough to control its emissions.