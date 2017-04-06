Clean energy projects soared in 2016 as solar and wind got cheaper

Global investment in clean energy fell in 2016 — and that's largely a good thing.

The world spent less money to build even higher amounts of renewable electricity compared to 2015, according to a report released Thursday. That means wind, solar, and other technologies are becoming cheaper, and in many places they're now cost-competitive with coal and natural gas.

Companies and governments added a record 138,500 megawatts of new wind, solar, biomass, waste-to-energy, geothermal, small hydro and marine sources in 2016, the report found. That's up 8 percent from the 127,500 megawatts added the previous year.

At the same time, investments fell by 23 percent last year to $241.6 billion, which was the lowest level since 2013.

However, don't let that fool you into thinking the world has turned its back on solving climate change (that's just the Trump administration). Energy experts said the drop was largely due to the falling costs of wind and solar power, though slower economic growth in China and the phasing out of subsidies in Japan and other countries also contributed.

Wind power and solar photovoltaics both saw a 10 percent decline in the average dollar amount of capital expenditure per megawatt.

"Investors got more bang for their buck," according to the joint report from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the Frankfurt School-UNEP Collaborating Center, and Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Erik Solheim, UNEP's executive director, said that's "exactly the kind of situation — where the needs of profit and people meet — that will drive the shift to a better world for all."

This dynamic of falling costs and rising renewable installations also sends an important signal that clean energy momentum will continue, despite the waning political support from the United States.

The Trump administration is vowing to scrap many federal programs that encourage renewables in favor of an uncertain effort to revive coal mining and further boost oil and gas drilling. Last month, President Trump signed an executive order to begin unraveling the Obama administration's key climate change policies, including the Clean Power Plan, which would cut emissions from the power sector and boost demand for clean energy.