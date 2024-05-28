CLE firefighters at church fire where famous movie filmed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters are on the scene of a church fire in Tremont near Professor and Starkweather Avenues.

Fox 8 news cameras showed flames shooting from the top of the church as firefighters sprayed hoses on it.

The fire is at St. Theodosius Orthodox Cathedral.

Officials said that, “firefighters are working to get this fire extinguished.”

According its website, “Welcome to the website of the oldest Orthodox Christian Parish in the State of Ohio! We are a parish of the Orthodox Church in America’s Diocese of the Midwest. We are delighted that you came for a visit! Take a look around at who we are and what we do.”

St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio was the site for several scenes in the 1978 blockbuster movie The Deer Hunter, including a 51-minute wedding scene. The church is located in the Tremont neighborhood and was founded in 1896. It’s a Cleveland landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic.

There are no reports of injuries.

Fox 8 News is working to gather new information.

