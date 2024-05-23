Clayton woman pleads guilty to shooting, critically injuring woman

May 22—A Clayton woman who shot a woman in the head, critically injuring her nearly two years ago in Clayton faces up to 16 1/2 years in prison.

Alonjine Dominique Starks, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Clayton police and medics responded Aug. 28, 2022, to the 60 block of Vinway Court for a shooting.

Starks was on the front step of her apartment building when she fired one round from a semi-automatic pistol at her 31-year-old girlfriend who was standing in the middle of the street in front of the building, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

"The bullet did strike (the victim) in the front of the head and traveled through the front of her skull," the affidavit stated.

The bullet was removed during an emergency surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, where the gunshot victim initially was in critical condition.

As part of a plea agreement, a second count of felonious assault was dismissed.

Starks remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting her June 17 sentencing.