Clayton teen killed in Sunday crash in Perry Twp.

Apr. 1—An 18-year-old from Clayton died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Perry Twp. that sent two other people to the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash at 3:33 p.m. at the Johnsville Brookville Pike and Little Richmond Road intersection, about three miles northwest of New Lebanon.

A 19-year-old Englewood man was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser west on Little Richmond Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to patrol.

The PT Cruiser hit a Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection, sending both vehicles off the west side of the road. The PT Cruiser came to a stop on its side.

The passenger in the PT Cruiser, 18-year-old Kinady Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Englewood man and the driver of the Silverado, a 59-year-old New Lebanon man, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Perry Twp. and New Lebanon police, New Lebanon Fire Department and Busy Bee Towing assisted troopers at the scene.