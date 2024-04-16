Clayton man killed in Sunday crash is identified by police

A 20-year-old Clayton man killed on Sunday after running a stop sign and striking a large tree near Felton has been identified by Delaware State Police as Brice Feldman.

Feldman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Paradise Alley Road, when police said he approached a stop sign at South Dupont Highway about 3:10 a.m. Sunday and ran it.

Original story: Clayton man killed after his vehicle strikes tree near Felton, Delaware State Police say

He then went through the intersection, striking a stop sign as he veered off the roadway and ended up on a grassy area before sideswiping a large tree, police said.

Feldman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate this crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators at (302) 698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

