Clayton man accused of striking man with large wooden box, breaking eye, facial bones

Mar. 6—A Clayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of striking a man in the face with a large wooden box, causing serious injuries to his face and left eye.

Jason James Alderman Jr., 36, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Clayton police responded Feb. 24 to the 40 block of Dorchester Drive, where Alderman reportedly struck the other man in the face with the wooden box.

The other man "sustained an orbital/facial fracture and an eyelid laceration as a result of the assault," according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.