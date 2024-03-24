Clayton County police looking for woman with bipolar disorder last seen overnight

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen overnight.

Police say they responded to a missing person’s call overnight in the 9100 block of Overlook Drive in Jonesboro after a mother said her daughter, Shannonhouse, Jhunyllan was seen just after midnight.

She is described at a black woman with hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, sweatpants, and purple slide shoes. Jhunyllan suffers from Bipolar Disorder and oppositional and Defiant Disorder, according to CCPD.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact CCPD at 770-477-3550.

