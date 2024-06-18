Clayton County man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia missing since last week
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a disabled man who was last seen on Wednesday, June 12.
Calvert Horton, 51, was last seen at 6 p.m. at 7325 Davidson Parkway N. in Stockbridge.
Police say Horton has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Horton is six feet tall, weighs 165 lbs., has brown eyes, and low-cut black hair.
If you see him, please call 911 or Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.
