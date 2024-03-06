Clayton Co. police looking for missing man with diminished mental capacity
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Jacob Cook, 21, was last seen Feb. 29 at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said Cook has been diagnosed with Cognitive Developmental Delay, giving him the diminished mental capacity of a teenager.
Cook has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5′ 4″ tall, and weighs about 100 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
If you have information on his location, please call police at 770-477-3550.
