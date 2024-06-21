Claymont Foundation awards $166K in scholarships to students from various schools

UHRICHSVILLE − The Claymont Foundation has awarded $166,940 in scholarships to current Claymont seniors, students at Buckeye Career Center and Claymont graduates currently attending college.

The following scholarships were awarded to sophomores who will be attending Buckeye Career Center:

Hallie Crall received a $500 Claymont Class of 1995. Shannon Wigfield (Abbuhl) Memorial Scholarship. Crall will study cosmetology.

Connor McPeek received a $500 Spencer Monticelli Memorial Scholarship. McPeek will study electrical systems.

Joseph Royer received a $500 Carl McPeak Memorial Vocational Scholarship. Royer will attend BCC in the fall to study masonry.

The following scholarships were awarded to Claymont High School seniors:

Ellie Baker received a $1,000 Marie & Hud Hillyer Memorial Scholarship, an $800 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship and a $500 Quest Club Scholarship. Baker plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study political science.

Clint Barnhart received a $1,000 First National Bank of Dennison Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Barnhart plans to attend Ohio University and study business.

Mimi Bausch received a $1,250 Eclipz Garabrandt & Viktorya Willett Memorial Scholarship and a $750 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Bausch plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study business management.

Brynn Bickford received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $750 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Bickford plans to attend Buckeye Career Center Adult Education and study esthetics.

Amya Butler received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Butler plans to attend Raphael’s School of Beauty Culture and study cosmetology.

Jordan Connor received a$1,550 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Connor plans to attend Ohio University and study early childhood education.

Gemma Dotts received a $1,000 Larry & Greg Craft Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 Glenn & Charlotte Stilgenbauer Foundation Scholarship and a $500 Claymont Board of Education Scholarship. Dotts plans to attend The Ohio State University and study animal science: animal biosciences.

Raina Gold received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and an $800 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Gold plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study psychology.

Peyton Halsey received a $1,250 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Halsey plans to attend Akron University and study sport business or sports analytics.

Chantz Hursey received a $1,000 Herman Aeschliman Memorial Scholarship and a $700 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Hursey plans to attend Bowling Green State University and study sport management.

Matthew Jackson received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $425 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Jackson plans to attend Texas A&M or Lamar University and study mechanical engineering.

Evan Jackson received a $1,000 Clayland Lions McGinnis Family Memorial Scholarship and a $600 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Jackson plans to attend Lamar University, UTSA. and study mechanical engineering.

Ethan Jackson received a $1,000 Pocock Family Scholarship and a $500 Ronnie Vinci Memorial Scholarship. Jackson plans to attend Stark State College and study business.

Nakiah Lyles received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Lyles plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study life science.

Mallory Mackey received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $700 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Mackey plans to attend Kent State University and is undecided on a field of study.

Maddux Maple received a $1,000 Ted & Carol Gram Memorial, a $1,000 Marie & Hud Hillyer Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Maple plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study nursing.

Kaylee Maurer received a $1,000 Mary Lou Rice Memorial Scholarship and a $200 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Maurer plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study nursing.

Spencer McDonald received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $900 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. McDonald plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and study electrical engineering.

Trevor McGarr received a $1,250 Eclipz Garabrandt & Viktorya Willett Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Ensign James W. Haverfield Memorial Scholarship. McGarr plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study mechanical engineering.

Adrean McMath received a $1,000 Mary Lou Rice Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. McMath plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas or Aultman College of Nursing and study nursing.

Mackenzie McWilliams received a $1,782.25 Positron Science Club Scholarship and a $300 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. McWilliams plans to attend Youngstown State University and study forensic science.

Brody Moreland received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $1,000 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Moreland plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study health and physical education.

Kael Poland received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and an $800 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Poland plans to attend University of Findlay and is undecided on a field of study.

Zoey Rummell received a $1,000 Dennison Alumni EF McCarroll Memorial Scholarship, a $500.00 Clayton "Pete" Wolfe Memorial Scholarship and a $400 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Rummell plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study education.

Anthony Scalambrino received a $1,600 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Scalambrino plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study animation game design.

Chelsea Storrie received a $811 Gonzales 8-11 Scholarship and a $575 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Storrie plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study veterinary technology.

Vada Swain received a $1,000 Bill & Rick Cox Memorial Scholarship, $500 Claymont 1981 Lady Champions - Cynthia Carter Jackson & Leslie Shelley Mulroy Memorial Scholarship and a $400 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Swain is undecided on a college and field of study.

Alec Terakedis received a $1,000 John Stozich Memorial Scholarship and a $900 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Terakedis plans to attend The Ohio State University and study nursing.

Lily Trott received a $1,000 Dennison Alumni EF McCarroll Memorial Scholarship, a $700 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship and a $500 John Harmon Memorial Scholarship. Trott plans to attend Malone University and study early childhood education.

Ethan Walters received a $1,000 Bill & Rick Cox Memorial Scholarship and a $600 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Walters plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas and study education.

Dillon Watkins received a $1,000 First Federal Community Bank Scholarship and a $900 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Watkins plans to attend Kent State University - Tuscarawas or Wooster College and study business.

Ailey Wood received a $1,000 Glenn & Charlotte Stilgenbauer Foundation Scholarship, a $500 Cliff & Erma Reneker Memorial Scholarship and a $400 Dr. Leslie Harrold Charitable Endowment Fund Scholarship. Wood plans to attend Youngstown State University and study criminal justice.

The following scholarships were awarded to current college students who are graduates of Tuscarawas County:

Abigael Abarca received a $1,950 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Abarca attends Miami University and is studying diplomacy and global politics as well as data analytics and Chinese.

Hermalinda Abarca received a $2,300 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Abarca attends Ashland University and is studying educational studies with a concentration in social work and psychology as well as online teaching and technologies.

Riley Anslow received a $1,000 Dave Adams Memorial Scholarship and a $750 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Anslow attends Marietta College and is studying musical theater.

Mia Applegarth received a $1,000 Willard Family Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Applegarth attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying nursing.

Caitlyn Baker received a $2,100 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Baker attends Malone University and is studying early childhood education and intervention specialist education.

Madison Barber received a $2,400 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Barber attends Kent State University and is studying accounting.

Alexa Brick received a $1,000 Mary Lou Rice Memorial Scholarship and a $400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Brick attends Youngstown State and is studying high school education.

Brody Butler received a $2,100 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Butler attends Ohio University and is studying communication, focusing on music production and the recording industry.

Luke Caley received a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1978 Scholarship and a $200 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Caley attends Kentucky Christian University and is studying youth and family ministry.

Tiarra Clift received a $2,175 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Clift attends Muskingum University and is studying nursing and human biology.

Makayla Contrael received a $1,400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Contrael attends Northern Illinois University and is studying general health sciences.

Dawson Cox received a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1978 Scholarship and a $200 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Cox attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying nursing.

Brooke Davis received a $1,000 Paul Fanti Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Davis attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying criminology and justice studies.

Alex Douglas received a $1,750 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Douglas attends Kentucky Christian University and is studying worship leadership and Biblical studies.

McKenna Douglass received a $2,600 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Douglass attends Kent State University and is studying psychology with a concentration in child psychology.

Liberty Dunlap received a $1,000 Nicholas & Timothy Reynolds Scholarship and a $400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Dunlap attends Kent State University and is studying American Sign Language (ASL)/English interpreting.

Meadow Duvall received a $2,150 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Duvall attends Stark State College and is studying physical therapy assisting.

Bailey Eddleman received a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1978 Scholarship. Eddleman attends Wilmington College and is studying intervention speech pathology.

Lauren Ferguson received a $1,400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Ferguson attends Stark State College and is studying neonatal and pediatric respiratory therapy

MaKayla Frink received a $1,700 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Frink attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying early childhood education.

Rachelle Groah received a $1,400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Groah attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying geography.

Naomi Hallman received a $1,400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Hallman attends Bowling Green State University and is studying resort and attraction management.

Margaret Harmon received a $1,000 Campbell Family Scholarship and a $500 Harry "Ham" Kenney Memorial Masonic Scholarship. Harmon attends Kent State Stark and is studying criminology and justice studies.

Milana Harmon received a $1,782.25 Positron Science Club Scholarship. Harmon attends Kent State University - Stark and is studying biology.

Keaton Host received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Host attends The Ohio State University and is studying accounting and logistics.

Madison Houston received a $1,000 Mary Lou Rice Memorial Scholarship and a $100 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Houston attends Muskingum University and is studying nursing.

Clay Jeffers received a $1,525 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Jeffers attends Marietta College and is studying petroleum engineering and geology.

Gabrielle Kellar received a $1,000 Clyde "Pog" Ervin Scholarship and a $250 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Kellar attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying early childhood education.

Emma Lesiecki received a $2,400 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Lesiecki attends The Ohio State University and is studying environment and natural resources and environmental science.

Michael Lesiecki received a $2,550 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Lesiecki attends Ohio Dominican University and is studying sport management.

Allison Luyster received a $1,500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Luyster attends Northeast Ohio Audiologic Consortium, through The University of Akron, and is studying audiology.

Emily Luyster received a $350 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship, $500 Claymont Foundation Scholarship and a $650 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Luyster attends Miami University and is studying history and anthropology as well as museums and society.

Lindsay Malterer received a $2,100 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Malterer attends Cleveland State University and is studying physical therapy.

Morgan McCluskey received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $625 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. McCluskey will attend Northeast Ohio Medical University and is studying pharmacy.

Heather McGlothlin received a $1,782.25 Positron Science Club Scholarship. McGlothlin attends Youngstown State University and is studying dental hygiene.

McKynnsi McKain received a $1,000 Uhrichsville Class of 1956 Scholarship. McKain attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying nursing.

Raechelle Miles received a $1,000 Collin & Shannon Fawcett Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Miles attends Kent State University and is studying accounting.

Zayva Morain received a $1,500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Morain attends Ohio University and is studying sport management.

Savanna Morris received a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1978 Scholarship. Morris attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying business marketing and entrepreneurship.

Bryce Murray received a $2,200 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Murray attends Kentucky Christian University and is studying youth and family ministries.

Daxx Peters received a $1,500 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Peters attends Wilmington College and is studying agricultural business.

Brooklyn Poland received a $1,500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Poland attends The University of Georgia and is studying kinesiology with a concentration in sport management and policy.

Koi Preston received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Preston attends University of Akron and is studying sports analytics.

Andrew Rectanus received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1985 - Vickie Lynn Hunt Barnabi Memorial Scholarship. Rectanus attends Kent State University and is studying accounting.

Drake Richardson received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $700 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Richardson attends Kent State University and is studying accounting.

Monica Robin received a $1,500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Robin attends Notre Dame College and is studying psychology.

Ryleigh Ronald received a $1,000 Collin & Shannon Fawcett Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Ronald attends Notre Dame College and is studying mild to moderate intervention specialist.

Frank Rossi received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $625 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Rossi attends The Ohio State University and is studying computer science and engineering.

Madisyn Rummell received a $1,600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Rummell attends Kent State University and is studying early childhood education.

Jocelyn Scalambrino received a $1,000 Robert M Archer Endowment Scholarship and a $500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Scalambrino attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying business management.

Maria Small received a $2,250 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Small attends Tiffin University and is studying psychology.

Noah Stewart received a $1,000 Dave Adams Memorial Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Stewart attends Youngstown State University and is studying music performance in piano.

Paige Struchen received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Struchen attends Muskingum University and is studying mathematics and sociology.

Elaina Swigert received a $1,000 Sam & Jean Romig Memorial Scholarship and a $1,625 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Swigert attends Kent State University and is studying early childhood education.

Olivia Swigert received a $1,000 Collin & Shannon Fawcett Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Swigert attends The University of Akron and is studying graphic design and illustration.

Arianna Terakedis received a $1,500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Terakedis attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying mechanical engineering technology.

Dekin Vanderpool received a $1,600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Vanderpool attends The University of Akron and is studying mechanical engineering technology and electrical and electronic engineering technology.

Averi Wallace received a $1,782.25 Positron Science Club Scholarship. Wallace attends Muskingum University and is studying exercise science and pre-physical therapy.

Hannah Wallace received a $1,000 Helen Brainerd Memorial Scholarship and a $200 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Wallace will attend Kent State University and is studying speech pathology and audiology as well as psychology.

Cade Watkins received a $1,000 LaPorte Family Scholarship and a $600 Mollie Huston Memorial Scholarship. Watkins attends Kent State University and is studying business management.

Kailey Watkins received a $1,400 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Watkins attends Wheeling University and is studying business administration with a concentration in marketing.

Charles Watters received a $1,875 Paul R. & Lois J. Sproul Memorial Scholarship. Watters attends The Ohio State University and is pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Sydney Whitman received a $1,000 Paul Fanti Scholarship and a $300 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Whitman attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying nursing.

Kaylee Willoughby received a $1,000 Robert & Polly J McCullough Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Clyde R. Arnold Memorial Scholarship. Willoughby attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying accounting technology.

Marlie Wolf received a $1,000 Claymont Class of 1978 Scholarship and a $100 Kevin DiDonato Memorial Scholarship. Wolf attends Kent State University - Tuscarawas and is studying early childhood education.

The Claymont Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to enhance the educational opportunities for the Claymont City Schools.

