Clay Higgins lands key assignment for Louisiana as House prepares to pass defense bill

Republican Congressman Clay Higgins has landed a key committee assignment for Louisiana as the newest member of House Armed Services with the House set to pass its version of the 2025 defense spending bill Friday.

The Lafayette congressman is Louisiana's only member of House Armed Services. Republican Shreveport Congressman Mike Johnson had to give up his seat on the committee when he was elected in 2023 as the first speaker from Louisiana.

Higgins will continue to serve on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, where he raised his profile as chairman of the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement as a fierce critic of President Biden's border policies.

Louisiana's extensive military operations are not only critical to the national defense but to the state's economy.

“The Armed Services Committee, which annually produces the National Defense Authorization Act, is an important panel for Louisiana," Higgins said in a statement to USA Today Network. "I will use my position to bolster the critical needs of our military bases, personnel and defense contractors.

"This includes major bases like Barksdale (Air Force Base in Bossier), Fort Johnson (in central Louisiana) and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans as well as Louisiana National Guard and Reserve installations. Our state is also home to a strong defense industrial base, which includes shipbuilders, cyber innovators, systems manufacturers and engineers. My office will continue to work closely with these stakeholders to supply the Pentagon with the necessary equipment to secure our nation and defend freedom across the world.”

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Military spending accounts for $9.64 billion of economic activity across Louisiana, according to a study released in 2021.

The study was commissioned by Louisiana Economic Development and the Louisiana Military Advisory Council. State law mandates an in-depth assessment of the military’s impact in Louisiana every four years.

It shows the military accounts for 77,000 jobs — one of every 26 jobs in Louisiana — and makes up 2.4% of the state's gross domestic product, as well as contributing $349.7 million in local and state taxes.

“As an Army veteran, Rep. Higgins brings valuable experience and insight to our committee," Republican Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Rep. Higgins to support our nation’s heroes and strengthen our defense.”

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Congressman Clay Higgins lands key committee assignment for Louisiana