Clay County Strawberry Festival: What you need to know before you go

The Clay County Strawberry Festival is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Each day of the festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here are the activities planned for the festival:

Monster Truck rides

Kids games

Free frisbee dog show

Live music

Arts & crafts

You can also enjoy:

Plant City strawberries

Strawberry shortcakes

Beer & wine

Allow yourself extra time to get to the festival, as you can expect increased traffic on U.S. 17, State Road 16, and the Shands Bridge.

