Clay County jury finds man guilty in 2017 shooting of Lyft driver in Liberty

A Clay County jury found a man accused of shooting a Lyft driver in Liberty in October 2017 guilty on a pair of charges Thursday, prosecutors said.

The jury in Clay County Circuit Court found Patrick Pulse, 34, guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges, prosecutors said. A sentencing hearing is set for May 29.

“Today the jury sent a strong message that the citizens of Clay County will not stand for senseless acts of violence,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson in a news release. “This verdict provides the victim with the protection he deserves under the law.”

Pulse’s defense attorney didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Thursday evening.

In the 2017 incident, police said Pulse’s girlfriend had called for a Lyft ride from a pub in Liberty and said the driver and Pulse got into an argument and started fighting in the parking lot. Pulse allegedly fired six times at the driver, and three of the bullets struck him. The victim was critically injured but survived.

Witnesses reported seeing Pulse grabbing a woman, forcing her into a vehicle and then fleeing from the scene of the shooting. Law enforcement eventually located the man, who had blood on his hands and jeans.

