Clay County Fair opens today: What to know before you go

Today is the day! The Clay County Agricultural Fair is back for 11 days of family fun!

Each year, the fair always brings in a big crowd. The fair executive director said that last year brought in nearly 160,000 people, and this year, she’s hoping the number reaches 200,000.

Thursday marks opening day starting at 2 p.m.

But, before you go, let’s go over some things you should keep in mind.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for kids, and as it does every year, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working with fair management to improve the traffic situation.

There will also be more parking spaces available this year, but there is still a 2-lane road that will take you in and out of the parking lot.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said there will be traffic, so pack your patience.

“Traffic will be heavy. I strongly encourage people to leave early,” she explained. “We will have extra deputies posted at key intersections to keep the traffic moving.”

The fair opens at 2 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

