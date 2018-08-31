Classics for sale: TV-featured Lotus Elan S2

If you fancy driving off in a Lotus Elan boasting television provenance, yet would rather not sell your organs on the black market to meet eye-watering asking prices, we have this rather special Elan S2 residing in the AutoClassics classifieds for under £10k.



Although the TV series hasn’t yet been broadcast, this particular Lotus has starred in an up-and-coming episode of Dave’s new flagship motoring programme – Modern Wheels or Classic Steals. You can read about the show here.





We can’t yet give away how the car is used in the series, but what we can tell you is that the Lotus holds an MoT until September, has covered 80,000 miles and boasts only three custodians since new; the last of whom has owned the Elan for 20 years.







The vehicle is also a limited-edition model, registered as Number 88 of 800, and has spent most of its time in France. As you would expect, it’s benefitted from the dry climate and excellent storage conditions.



Imported to UK soil in the past two years, the Lotus has been beautifully cared for in every degree. Regularly serviced by marque expert Bell & Colvill, the Elan also received a new canvas roof and exhaust system.



The car has been well used in the past, travelling across Italy to follow the Mille Miglia and extensively touring France. While this knowledge may leave collectors reeling at the thought of all those miles, the car is, in fact, all the better for it.







It’s mechanically on the button, having been well looked after by an enthusiast. The paintwork may not be blemish free, but underneath it the metalwork is solid as a rock. The drivetrain reportedly doesn’t miss a beat, while the car sports brand-new Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tyres all round.



The current owner claims that ‘it drives superbly’ and performance feels ‘every bit as good as the claimed figures published at its launch’. As an extra bonus, the factory-fitted immobiliser functions without protest; something even steadfast Lotus aficionados will admit had a life of its own.



Up for grabs at £9500, this Lotus would make an ideal investment. Keep it tucked away for next summer, and then take to the road in style. Get a closer look with the AutoClassics classified advert.



