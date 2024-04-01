Brunswick Today Newsletter: A classic March Madness and a unique housing development

Hello and welcome to the Brunswick Today newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Jamey Cross.

Happy April! Well, March Madness gave us what we wanted: upsets, hope and busted brackets. While my alma mater of UNC-Chapel Hill did not survive March Madness to advance to the Final Four in Phoenix, I'm happy the one Atlantic Coast Conference team left standing doesn't wear a darker shade of blue.

If you want to know more about the culture of college basketball in North Carolina and how I came to be a Carolina fan (after my brief stint as a Duke fan), check out my latest column. For now − Go Pack, I guess!

Thanks for starting your week with us. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

Here we grow again

As usual, I have a few development stories for you. First, a look at plans for an incoming apartment complex in Leland. The development has been creeping toward fruition, and now has plans to add more units than originally planned. Here's the story.

Chappell Loop Road in Leland could soon see 200 apartments.

Fourteen homes on less than an acre of land? Each with a pool? That's the plan for two parcels of land near Holden Beach. Here's more on the unique "villas" concept.

An effort to widen a pivotal road in the county is nearly halfway finished. Here's an update on the multi-million-dollar project.

In government affairs, Holden Beach officials voted to demolish its pavilion structure, which has long been a safety concern in the town. Here's the latest on the decision and what it means for the upcoming summer concert series.

