Classic and creative Orlando takes for Hot Chicken Day

It’s been a minute since JAM Hot Chicken moved into its cute little nook in Winter Park, edging this charming corner of New England Avenue ever closer to a meltdown, but the folks still come flocking for chef/owner Andrew Scala’s rainbow of hot offerings, some of which I’d recommend with a carton of milk nearby (Scala sells it).

Sweat it, but only if you want to — JAM Hot Chicken’s a pleasure cruise, not a contest | Review

In fact, a recent visit from Nashville hot chicken legend Aqui Hines of 400 Degrees Hot Chicken (her own homage to Prince’s Hot Chicken) was an honor Scala’s still processing. In the meantime, though, he’s teamed up with Orlando’s own legends — the pizzaiolos of Lazy Moon — for a one-night collaboration on March 29 at Lazy Moon’s Mills 50 location at 1011 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Slices of The What (yes, that’s its name) will feature jot dip-infused whipped ricotta, fries, JAM Hot’s mild chicken, vinny slaw, pickles and comeback sauce. They’re only making 200 pies and they start selling at 5 p.m. so come early, grab a beer or a soda (pizza and soda: a love match for the ages) and take part in this one-off melding of two Orlando-area titans.

And hey, you can still hit up JAM Hot for all kinds of traditional Nashville-hot love.

JAM Hot Chicken: 400 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park; jamhotchickenfl.com

Ghosted Burrito, Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Highly untraditional, but lots of Mexican-fused fun is on deck at Bubbakoo’s where shredded chicken meets the fiery essence of ghost peppers. Offsetting the heat: tender rice and warm tortilla, melty cheese, tangy-sweet salsa and a cool-it-off crunch from the lettuce and tomato. A reminder that although this successful New Jersey-founded franchise has more than 100 locations in 15 states, each is independently owned and operated. The metro has three locations: Celebration, Sand Lake and Lake Mary.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos: bubbakoos.com

Hen & Hog

Owner AJ Haines has sampled hot chicken all over the South because trying different takes on the nostalgic Nashville classic is fun.

“Celebrating it comes easy as it hits so many taste receptors in the mouth, creating its own type of umami: heat, crunch, acid from the pickles, creamy sauce and a blend of spices,” he says. “Something about that heat and crunch makes you keep going back for bite after bite.”

Hen& Hog’s three-day brined, deep-fried chicken thigh comes in six steeped-up spice blends, served with garlic dill pickles, Cajun aioli and chow chow on the side, “to add at your discretion,” says Haines.

What’s more, it’s on special for the holiday. Saturday only, get two for $20.

Hen & Hog: 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park, 407-637-2863; instagram.com/the_hen_and_hog

Hot Chicken Bao, King Bao

The pillowy handhelds at King Bao are monarch-level yum, whether they’re sticking with tradition or not.

“The hot chicken bao is our take on the Nashville Hot Chicken,” says owner Victor Mguyen. “We wanted to create an Asian spin to this great dish.”

Kimchi marinade keeps the fried chicken moist, with most of the kick supplied by a smothering of house-made gochujang hot sauce. Topped with sweet hot pickles and scallions, it’s a celebratory win.

King Bao: 710 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando, 407-237-0013; 11768 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando, 407-914-2544 and 1881 Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park, 407-960-5877; king-bao.com

Bazooka Sandwich, Upsala Grocery

I told you about the joys of Sanford’s Upsala Grocery back in 2022, when I and a few others enjoyed some surprisingly good sandwiches (and just a little of their massive craft beer selection) in the parking lot, but the chefs behind that modest, convenience-store counter have not rested on their creative laurels. And of the newer goodies they’ve added since my visit, the Bazooka Sandwich checks the hot chicken box.

Crafting a 10/10 Florida experience at Sanford’s Upsala Grocery | Review

“This sandwich isn’t just spicy,” says grocery owner Jay Patel. “It’s the kind of spicy that makes your taste buds throw a party and your mouth do a happy dance. One bite and you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to flavor town on a rocket fueled by jalapeños and sass.”

Have we mentioned he’s quite the hype man?

This hot chicken (crispy fried with gochujang chili paste, fresh cilantro and jalapeno, lime and ranch) “is so cool, it’s like a polar bear wearing sunglasses in a snowstorm.”

He’s not dipping into the beer cooler. He’s actually just like this. But if you’re planning on partaking of this sandwich, ask him for a solid pairing. Their stock of craft — beer, cider, more — is outstanding.

Upsala Grocery: 300 Upsala Road in Sanford, 407-330-2000; facebook.com/upsalagrocery; instagram.com/upsalagrocery

Winter Park Biscuit Company

Love hot chicken, hold the chicken? Winter Park Biscuit Company’s got your plant-based jones covered with not one, but two spicy options to slake your thirst. The Death Valley ticks their original Crispy Chik sandwich up a few notches with dry rub, while the Spicy Gator does a wetter job of things.

“Both are spicy,” says chef/owner Mary Westfall, “but not Nashville hot.”

All good. Some like it hot, some like a hint.

Winter Park Biscuit Company: Located inside East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive in Orlando, 407-431-0851; winterparkbiscuitco.com)

