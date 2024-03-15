Classen SAS students, LGBTQ+ advocates march at Capitol for Nex Benedict: 'We deserve a peaceful childhood'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, addictive tendencies, stress and other mental health issues, you can call or text 988 , Oklahoma's Mental Health Hotline, or call 911.

Over 100 LGBTQ+ advocates swarmed the front of the Oklahoma state Capitol building on Thursday, including an unexpected crowd — Classen SAS High School students.

Several LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations hosted a march at the Capitol to speak against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the state legislature after Nex Benedict's death.

"We don't want to lose another kid," Lance Preston, founder and executive director of the Rainbow Youth Project said.

What happened to Nex Benedict?

Benedict was a 16-year-old Owasso High School student who died in February after sustaining injuries in an altercation on school grounds.

A summary autopsy report released Wednesday concluded the 16-year-old died from diphenhydramine and fluoxetine toxicity. The medical examiner ruled the teen died by suicide, and that the full report would be released in about 10 business days.

News of the high school sophomore's death has generated widespread attention, in part because of the student's gender-expansive identity and claims of bullying that led up to the fight.

Crisis calls increased after Nex Benedict's death

Preston said after Benedict's death, the organization's crisis call center received 1,000 contacts from Oklahoma in February, and the large majority of those occurred after Benedict's death was reported in the news. He said 87% of those callers reported bullying in Oklahoma schools.

Preston said typically, the call center receives an average of 350 contacts from Oklahoma each month.

Editorial: Ryan Walters' response to Nex Benedict's death only causes more pain for Oklahoma's LGTBQ+ families

In March 2023, it received 63 Oklahoma calls. That number shot up to 406 the following July, and 453 in August amid anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric from elected officials, Preston said.

Classen SAS High School students demand justice for Nex Benedict

About 50 people stood outside of the Capitol with Pride flags and signs calling for justice for Benedict. Soon after the demonstration started, about 100 Classen SAS High School students marched down the street in front of the Capitol holding signs, chanting, "Justice for Nex!"

"It's this generation that's not going to stand for this climate birthed out of pure ignorance," said Sara Cunningham, who started the Free Mom Hugs movement in Oklahoma in 2015. "It's this generation that gives me great hope."

Addressing the crowd of advocates and students, Kris Williams, program developer and intimate partner violence advocate at the Diversity Center of Oklahoma, said God doesn't teach hate. Williams then led a brief song:

"They will know we are Christians by our love," Williams and others in the crowd sang.

A Classen student stood in front of the crowd and said they're tired of being afraid of using the restroom in public and hearing about people in the LGBTQ+ people being killed.

"I am tired of worrying about whether one of my friends will make it to school the next day because of someone else's bigotry and hate," the student said. "We deserve a peaceful childhood."

"We are children. Being trans does not null that."

In a statement to The Oklahoman, a Classen SAS spokesperson said Oklahoma Public Schools supports its students' right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

“We have worked closely with students and student groups who wished to assemble today so we could provide them with a safe space to express themselves regarding an issue they are passionate about," the spokesperson said "Our top priority is always to support the academic and social-emotional needs of our students while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment for all.”

Mauree Turner speaks about Nex Benedict's death, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric

In front of the sea of people, Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, said liberation for members of the LGBTQ+ community will not come from policy in the state legislature. Turner is Oklahoma's first Muslim lawmaker and the first openly nonbinary state legislator in the country.

"We earn that from community with each other every day, even on the days when it's hard to wake up and get out of bed," Turner said with tears in their eyes.

Oklahoma House representatives release joint statement about Nex Benedict's death

In a statement from Reps. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City; Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa; Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Mark McBride, R-Moore; Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City; Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso; Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, they wrote:

"The tragic suicide of Nex Benedict is a harsh reminder of the power that words have. As public officials and policy makers, we have a sacred obligation to ensure that as we do the work of the people, we do so with respect and dignity. Every human life is precious and created in the image of God regardless of who they are or who they love. We call on all Oklahomans to join us in our commitment to being respectful and deliberate in our language."

