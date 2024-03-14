Class of 2024: What to know about high school graduations in Tuscaloosa

Students are on spring break this week, which means that the 2023-24 academic year is drawing to a close.

Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2024 have been scheduled at the nine public high schools in the Tuscaloosa County and city school systems, along with five private schools.

More: Alabama legislature passes Ivey’s school choice bill, creating education savings accounts

Here's a look at when and where the Class of 2024 will receive with their diplomas:

Tuscaloosa County High presented 345 seniors with diplomas Saturday night, May 20, 2023, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Students arrive by bus for the graduation.

Tuscaloosa City Schools

Tuscaloosa City Schools will hold graduation for its three high schools over two days at the same location, Coleman Coliseum, 1201 Coliseum Drive on the University of Alabama campus Here's the city schedule:

Central High School: 5 p.m. May 13

Northridge High School: 7:30 p.m. May 13

Paul W. Bryant High School: 6 p.m. May 14

More information is available at the TCS website.

Central High presented 145 graduates from the Class of 2023 with diplomas Monday, May 15, 2023, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Jeremiah Young and Bria Hill cool off using HillÕs fan.

Tuscaloosa County School System

Holt High School: 5:30 p.m. May 16 at Church of the Highlands, 721 Rice Mine Road NE

Hillcrest High School: 7 pm. May 16 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway

Brookwood High School: 7 p.m. May 17 at BHS, 12250 George Richmond Parkway

Tuscaloosa County High School, 7 p.m. May 17 at the school, 12500 Wildcat Drive in Northport

Northside High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at NHS, 19230 Northside Parkway in Northport

Sipsey Valley High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at SVHS, 15815 Romulus Road in Buhl

Private schools

American Christian Academy: May 19, with more details to be announced

Holy Spirit Catholic High School: May 18, with more details to be announced

Tuscaloosa Christian School: 3 p.m. May 19 at One Hope Church, 1501 McFarland Blvd. N.

Tuscaloosa Academy: 5 p.m.. May 23 at 420 Rice Valley Road N

North River Christian Academy: 7 p.m. May 24

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Class of '24: What to know about high school graduations in Tuscaloosa