Class of 2024: What to know about high school graduations in Tuscaloosa
Students are on spring break this week, which means that the 2023-24 academic year is drawing to a close.
Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2024 have been scheduled at the nine public high schools in the Tuscaloosa County and city school systems, along with five private schools.
Here's a look at when and where the Class of 2024 will receive with their diplomas:
Tuscaloosa City Schools
Tuscaloosa City Schools will hold graduation for its three high schools over two days at the same location, Coleman Coliseum, 1201 Coliseum Drive on the University of Alabama campus Here's the city schedule:
Central High School: 5 p.m. May 13
Northridge High School: 7:30 p.m. May 13
Paul W. Bryant High School: 6 p.m. May 14
More information is available at the TCS website.
Tuscaloosa County School System
Holt High School: 5:30 p.m. May 16 at Church of the Highlands, 721 Rice Mine Road NE
Hillcrest High School: 7 pm. May 16 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway
Brookwood High School: 7 p.m. May 17 at BHS, 12250 George Richmond Parkway
Tuscaloosa County High School, 7 p.m. May 17 at the school, 12500 Wildcat Drive in Northport
Northside High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at NHS, 19230 Northside Parkway in Northport
Sipsey Valley High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at SVHS, 15815 Romulus Road in Buhl
Private schools
American Christian Academy: May 19, with more details to be announced
Holy Spirit Catholic High School: May 18, with more details to be announced
Tuscaloosa Christian School: 3 p.m. May 19 at One Hope Church, 1501 McFarland Blvd. N.
Tuscaloosa Academy: 5 p.m.. May 23 at 420 Rice Valley Road N
North River Christian Academy: 7 p.m. May 24
