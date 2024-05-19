Class of 2024: High School graduation season begins in Brevard at Holy Trinity

Although delayed by an hour due to rain and lightning, high school graduation season officially kicked off Saturday night when Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy in Melbourne marked the commencement of the Class of 2024. When the clouds finally parted, graduates marched into the school's Kelly Stadium under clear skies.

Here's the full schedule of graduations:

Monday, May 20:

Seniors at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Astronaut High School in Titusville and Bayside High School in Palm Bay will receive diplomas and mark the end of their high school careers.

Tuesday, May 21:

The Class of 2024 at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School , Westshore Jr./Sr. High School in Melbourne, Merritt Island High School, Titusville High School, Rockledge High School, Heritage High School in Palm Bay and Melbourne Central Catholic will celebrate graduation.

Wednesday, May 22:

Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.

Thursday, May 23:

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: High School graduation season begins in Brevard at Holy Trinity