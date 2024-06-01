Class of 2024: Graduation Day in the Borderland

El Dorado High School graduates prepare to begin commencement ceremonies on May 31, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. 533 students received their High School Diplomas.

Four years ago, Jason Moulton-Hadnot's high school career — like most of El Paso's Class of 2024 — got off to a strange start.

"There was no school. It was online," said Mouton-Hadnot, giving off his own fearless, cool vibe.

"Fresh out of eighth grade. And just, you know what I mean?"

The El Dorado High School senior remembered struggling to find his way in the "COVID year", but Moulton-Hadnot's milestone journey ended on a big stage, under bright lights and with a Texas high school diploma to call his own.

El Dorado High School graduates celebrate commencement ceremonies on May 31, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. 533 students received their High School Diplomas.

It's graduation day for thousands of Borderland seniors. There are commencement ceremonies planned for the next two weeks for El Paso-area school districts.

Alexandra Longoria, the valedictorian of her class of 500-plus students, was stressing a little about delivering a closing speech to graduates, but she paused to recognize what makes her peers special and contemplate the future.

Valedictorian for El Dorado High School, Alexandra Longoria, enjoys a laugh as her classmates get ready to begin commencement ceremonies on May 31, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. 533 students received their High School Diplomas.

"Our generation has a lot of hard workers," Longoria said. "We've grown a lot of mentally strong people and (we are) emotionally intelligent. We know how to look out for each another and also get things done."

"I'm feeling a little nervous, but I'm really excited."

The seniors were surrounded by proud parents, other family members and close friends in what felt like an ecstatic community celebration compared to the fearful isolation of battling a deadly global pandemic.

Senior Dylan Fish called high school a "crazy journey," but he received a lot of support from public school administrators.

"It's been a rough road, but I do feel like most of our class is in touch with life," he said.

El Dorado High School graduates, from left, Dylan Fish and Devin Rubio greet each other as they prepare to begin commencement ceremonies on May 31, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. 533 students received their High School Diplomas.

Moulton-Hadnot stressed the joy of being together with his classmates on graduation day Friday, May 31, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

"Honestly, I just want to say it is going to be a good day today," he said. "I just want to enjoy my time with everybody. Have a good day. Be with my friends. Make good memories. Make sure it last."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso seniors prepare to shine on graduation day with family, friends