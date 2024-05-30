Class of 2024 - the first class to experience COVID all through high school years

March 12, 2020, the world changed forever.

And it started an overwhelmingly different experience for the youngsters getting ready for their first taste of high school who are now graduating.

That's the day after the World Health Organization declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern as a pandemic because of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) – an infectious disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

A different way of learning

The challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic included limitations of direct contact with people, restrictions on movement and travel and a change in active lifestyle. Changes occurred in the daily living, including isolation and social distancing. Online teaching became the norm as schools closed their doors and sent students home to learn.

Some people found they liked in-person classes better because they followed a set routine each day, creating structure. Traditional face-to-face classroom benefits include students having the opportunity to interact with their teachers and peers, while an online degree may be considered more challenging for students because it requires more self-discipline and motivation. Others say they liked online learning better.

In the next week, Somerset County's schools will graduate the first class to start high school since COVID-19 caused the districts to make dramatic changes in the way they teach, bring students together or keep them apart, and protect the school staff as well as students from the health scare.

The changes presented a challenge, especially to the guidance counselors, who did not just have to follow protocols, but also had to help students adjust and make sure they were keeping up with their school work from home.

Educating students became a challenge

Cassie Arnold, high school guidance counselor at the Meyersdale Area School District, said she will always remember the start of the COVID shutdown.

"Everything stopped and the fear of sickness and the unknown crept into our lives," she said in an email. "What started out as a 'break' became so much more. Schools were forced to transition into online learning platforms, businesses were forced to close, some indefinitely, families were stuck at home trying to figure out what was coming next, how the bills would be paid, etc. Education as we knew it would change forever on this day."

Arnold said her personal experience mirrored her professional one.

"In my living room, I had set up a 'card table' as a desk and papers everywhere. As a school counselor and mother of three young children, the chaos was never-ending," she said. "'Work days' consisted of parent phone calls for 8+ hours every day and checking a never-ending queue of emails at all hours of the day/night. I would spend countless hours making every attempt at communicating with students who were not 'logging in' to the online student portal."

Patti Opfar, Rockwood Area High School guidance counselor, said the hardest adjustment for her was not seeing the students every day.

"I stand in the hall every morning when the students enter the school to get a visual on our students and provide support to any who may look distraught," she said in an email. "The other struggle for me was the timing. Gov. Wolf made the announcement of closing schools on Friday, March 13. In February, I meet with all students and review graduation requirements and scheduling options for the following school year. The due date to turn in scheduling sheets was Friday, March 13. Therefore I had to create Google forms to send to all students and continue the scheduling process virtually."

What did the students miss?

Rockwood student Alexa Lintz said the shutdown wreaked havoc with her plans.

"At this time, I was in eighth grade and I was planning on joining the junior high track & field team," she said. "In addition, we were not able to attend Kennywood Day either. I applied to attend Camp Cadet. I was selected for an interview and could not go because of the shutdown. So, unfortunately, I never got to attend Camp Cadet."

Laura Sines was not a fan of the interference social distancing had on her social life and hobbies. She said that as an eighth grader at Meyersdale when the shutdown started, she was disappointed in missing out on dances and the students' annual Kennywood field trip.

Changing school policies and procedures

Opfar said when the schools returned, the classrooms, implementing social distancing guidelines took much thought.

"Students were released from classes at staggered times to prevent everyone in the hall at all times. Not all students ate lunch in the cafeteria, we utilized the gym lobby and other larger areas," she said. "Wearing masks was a huge adjustment. Hand sanitizer was everywhere."

Arnold agreed that reinstating classroom education was a huge challenge.

"After the initial shutdown, we were faced with a huge increase in cyber students, what seemed like never-ending quarantines, masks, temperature checks, and so much more," Arnold said. "Faculty became overwhelmed with keeping track of hybrid learning schedules and attendance within their classrooms. Class sizes were drastically reduced due to social distancing requiring master school schedules to change including adding an additional lunch period to reduce sizes in the lunchroom.

"Trying to progress back to 'normal' life seemed impossible. Still to this day, we have students who have not returned back to in-person learning."

Online vs in-person classrooms?

Rockwood's Brayden Miller weighed the pros and cons of virtual learning during COVID.

"Pros – got done early. More time home to work on home-related things and spend time as a family. Cons – missed out on a lot of socializing. Missed out on sports. More addicted to social media. No one to encourage you to do the work, so a lot of kids' grades dropped."

He said, "I feel like the older kids that didn't have to deal with COVID grew closer together as a class. The kids that had to stay home, especially the younger kids who were still developing into what kind of people they were going to be, missed a key time in their lives that would have helped them mature and grow into good people."

Meyersdale's Brady McKenzie liked the transition from paper/pencil to online curriculum, but also acknowledged that many students struggled with that transition and it didn’t work well for everyone.

McKenzie and Alexis Mostoller agreed that the push for the SAT and ACT exams to become optional was one of the few benefits that came from the pandemic.

Mostoller felt it was a huge disadvantage to her and her peers to have limited social interactions with others their age. She added that it seemed to negatively affect the development of their basic social skills.

All three Meyersdale students stressed how much they despised having to wear the masks and adhere to the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

"One of the major pros that benefitted me was being able to sleep in later and not having to get up to get ready for school. Things like showering and others could be done later in the day," said Rockwood's Josh Wagner. "I no longer had to rush to get things done in the morning. Another thing I enjoyed was having freedom to do whatever I wanted in between online meetings. I wasn’t forced to stay in one room and I could choose if I wanted to get something to eat or do something else if I didn’t have any work to do.

"Some of the major cons were the lack of contact with other people and the lack of a strict routine to follow. It made me feel very lonely and lazy not talking to my friends and other people and having all of my assignments online with no strict due date. While this didn’t affect my time in school during COVID, part of the online learning process appealed to my laziness and my procrastination has become a huge problem. Assignments are easier to push off to a later date if you can just close out of the tab and say, 'I’ll get to that later.' It became a big problem for me all throughout high school and my grades suffered slightly because of it. I do not want to entirely blame COVID for my procrastination efforts; however, I feel like it is partially to blame for putting me in that mindset of being able to complete something later."

Rockwood's Jake Barkman agreed.

"I personally enjoyed virtual learning much more than in person at the time. When I think about virtual schooling during COVID, I remember mostly positive things; my grades actually improved, and my mental health was better maintained because I was able to keep my work up to date on my own time," he said. "However, the negatives that I can think of were mainly of my own willpower. I often found myself struggling to climb out of bed every morning to sign onto a Google Meet. I met my goals and was able to continue my hard work virtually."

Lintz said her opinion may not be a popular one.

"As for me, I may have an unpopular opinion, but I loved being virtual because I would get all my work done for the week and have the rest of the time to myself," she said. "In addition, I had more time to do what I needed to at home. I just felt like it was less stressful for me. I could balance everything a lot easier.

"One of the cons for me was the adjustment of going back into the classroom, sitting in a desk all day. Overall, I would have to say my school experience was a little more complex than past student experiences. It allowed me to balance and adjust in different atmospheres quickly."

They've bounced back

Both guidance counselors said they were pleased with how the students were able to bounce back from the implemented restrictions and changes to the educational system.

"Although there were many inconveniences regarding COVID in the school setting, overall it was a reminder of how resilient our students are," Opfar said. "I have frequent discussions with our students that a big indicator of becoming a successful adult is having grit – the ability to endure something difficult and continue to move forward. Experiencing the epidemic was a historic event for all of us, but it left us being more thankful for the everyday little things."

Arnold agreed she feels the experience has made the students stronger.

"This class as a whole seems to adapt well to changes," she said. "They don’t easily become disgruntled and have a fairly seamless way of just 'going with the flow.'"

Barkman said schooling through COVID has not changed the way he approaches his education.

"I feel very strongly that my school life was not impacted by COVID nearly as much as most people feel. My school life was very different from others because of virtual learning, and I did miss out on some things because of the lack of interaction. However, I feel that overall I was not and am not affected by COVID. Many people today bring up the epidemic and discuss how life-altering it was, but my personal experience was very plain. When I hear people talking about the effects the epidemic had on life, I often feel more upset that people still linger on this event. Though it was very serious and harmful to many people, I dislike it when certain individuals use it as an excuse for work ethic and mishaps in life.

"Overall, my experience with COVID was very different from those who went through school before the pandemic, however, this experience was not necessarily bad, and I have since not been affected at all by the event. Even during the quarantine portion of the pandemic, I remained in contact with my friends and family and used the time I had thanks to online schooling to speak with them digitally or play games with them online."

