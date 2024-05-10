Class of 2024: Eastern Florida State holds dual graduation ceremonies

About 800 Eastern Florida State College students took part in spring graduation ceremonies at the King Center for the Performing Arts on the college's Melbourne campus. Ceremonies were held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in order to accommodate the large crowds.

For the record, there were 1,200 students this term who were eligible to participate in graduation ceremonies.

Among the graduates were brothers Caleb, 18, and Ethan Pucylowski, 16, who completed their Associate in Arts (A.A.) degrees with perfect grades as dual-enrolled home education students, and both plan to study quantum computing at Duke University on full academic scholarships.

“Today signifies stepping from our high school lives into our college lives and it shows how much we've grown over the last four years,” said the younger of the Pucylowski brothers. “Excited to graduate from college — especially to graduate so young.”

Click here to watch the 11 a.m. Thursday ceremony and click here to watch the 2 p.m. Thursday ceremony.

Also having family ties at commencement were mother Kylie Bowen, who earned her A.A. with a perfect 4.0 grade point average nearly 20 years after she put college on hold to have her son, Connor, who also graduated with his A.A. Thursday while dual enrolled at Palm Bay's Heritage High School

Connor is headed to Florida Atlantic University, while his mom will return to EFSC to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science focused on Human Resources.

“It's been a long time coming and I'm just extremely proud of all of his hard work," Bowen said. "If I can do it with four kids, you can do it.”

