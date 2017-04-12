Clashing views of America: Sen. Sasse challenges the alt-right

Sen. Ben Sasse, in a speech last week to a gathering of Christian pastors, went out of his way to criticize the alt-right, a movement that equates American greatness with preserving white Protestant culture.

“American exceptionalism was never a claim about ethnicity. American exceptionalism was never a claim about Americans’ unique anthropology,” Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, said at an annual meeting of a group called the Gospel Coalition, in Indianapolis.

“American exceptionalism was an understanding about the historical moment in which the American founding flipped on its head the relationship between rights and government,” said Sasse.

The Harvard- and Yale-educated Sasse said in the middle of a 30-minute speech that America at its founding was unique in its claim that rights were inalienable to each person, and automatic, rather than determined by the whims of government.

“The American founding is a claim that God gives us rights, not government, and government is our secular-shared project to secure those rights. That’s all American exceptionalism means. That’s what Washington used to mean,” Sasse said.

America’s identity is bound up first and foremost in an idea, Sasse said, and not a piece of land or a certain racial group.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Capitol Hill Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

The claim that America’s greatness originated or resides in European or white Christian culture has become a central plank to many who have supported President Trump’s political rise.

“The rise of Donald Trump, perhaps the first truly cultural candidate for President since [Pat] Buchanan, suggests grassroots appetite for more robust protection of the Western European and American way of life,” wrote Milo Yiannopoulos and Allum Bokhari for Breitbart News a year ago in an influential explanation of the movement.

“They [the alt-right] truly believe that multiethnic democracies cannot succeed,” said Ben Shapiro, a former top writer at Breitbart, who now runs the Daily Wire.

Yiannopoulos and Bokhari described much of what’s known as the alternative right as a reaction to liberalism and identity politics among racial minorities. “Donald Trump would not be possible without the oppressive hectoring of the progressive Left,” they wrote, describing progressives as the real “authoritarians” in contemporary culture.

A perceived bias against white people drives much of the alt-right’s resentment. “Any discussion of white identity, or white interests, is seen as a heretical offense,” wrote the Breitbart authors.

There is also the alt-right view that many traditional conservatives lack the will to fight the left on cultural issues.

“The alt-right would argue that [traditional conservatives are] too afraid of being called ‘racist’ to seriously fight against [political correctness],” Yiannopoulos and Bokhari wrote.

And they contended that while there are neo-Nazis and white supremacists among the alt-right, the majority of the movement is populated by young people who like to transgress against social taboos and by more average conservatives who “want their own communities, populated by their own people, and governed by their own values.”