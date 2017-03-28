    1 / 21

    Clashes in Kashmir

    An Indian army soldier takes a video with his mobile phone as smoke rises from a house during a gun battle in Chadoora town, about 15 miles south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The gunbattle began after police and soldiers cordoned off the southern town of Chadoora following a tip that at least one militant was hiding in a house, said Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani. (Dar Yasin/AP)

    Clashes in Kashmir: Civilians killed in protests against Indian rule

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Three civilians were killed and 28 other people were injured in anti-India protests that erupted Tuesday following a gunbattle between rebels and government forces that killed a rebel in disputed Kashmir, police and witnesses said.

    The gunbattle began after police and soldiers cordoned off the southern town of Chadoora following a tip that at least one militant was hiding in a house, said Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani.

    As the fighting raged, hundreds of residents chanting anti-India slogans marched near the area in an attempt to help the trapped rebel escape.

    Later, government forces fired into the crowd, killing three civilians, including a teenager, and injuring at least 20 others, police said, adding that eight police and soldiers were also injured in the clashes. (AP)

